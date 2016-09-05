Contact Us
Weekend Happenings

Finally, the weekend has arrived! It's looking like it'll be a beautiful Saturday at least, so why not try to get outside?

Bon Jovi Returns to Philly

Jersey boy, Jon Bon Jovi is making his BIG return to the area this spring, and we want to give YOU an exclusive fan opportunity!

Boy, do we have a secret! And since you're such a loyal Lite Rock listener, we're going to share it with you.

Guess Which Celebrity Is Causing Drama on ‘The Voice’ – Gabbing With Guida [WATCH]

By Gary Guida 1 hour ago

We had so many interesting topics to talk about on my afternoon show this week on Lite Rock 96.9 WFPG. Just in case you missed any of the hot hitting topics, here’s a fresh episode of my weekly video series called, ‘Gabbing With Guida’.

Hollywood Studios Considering Early Home Releases for New Films

By Charles Bramesco Yesterday | ScreenCrush

Almost exactly a year ago, tech entrepreneur Sean Parker (better known as the guy who correctly identified a billion dollars as cooler than a million dollars in The Social Network) fronted a proposed business venture called The Screening Room, a potentially game-changing set-top box through which Hollywood studios would offer their biggest new releases to stream at home the same day they premiered in brick-and-mortar theaters. (With an astronomical price tag, naturally.) Though it gained some traction and support from significant voices in the film community, it ultimately sputtered and spun out. But with the rebirth of spring, so comes a rebirth for this impractical, frightening, cineplex-annihilating idea. (Kinda.)

Website Names the Best and Worst South Jersey Towns to Raise a Family

By Chris Coleman Yesterday | WPG 1450

A New Jersey-oriented family website has released their list of the best towns for families in the Garden State and a couple locations in South Jersey are getting recognized -- and some are not.

