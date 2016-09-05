Weekend Happenings
Finally, the weekend has arrived! It's looking like it'll be a beautiful Saturday at least, so why not try to get outside?
Find out whether this Lite Rock Life Hack actually works or fails miserably.
Jersey boy, Jon Bon Jovi is making his BIG return to the area this spring, and we want to give YOU an exclusive fan opportunity!
Boy, do we have a secret! And since you're such a loyal Lite Rock listener, we're going to share it with you.
We had so many interesting topics to talk about on my afternoon show this week on Lite Rock 96.9 WFPG. Just in case you missed any of the hot hitting topics, here’s a fresh episode of my weekly video series called, ‘Gabbing With Guida’.
These two North Wildwood women came to the aid of a stranded little dolphin that couldn't get back into the ocean.
Summer is looking a lot sweeter, now that 'IT'SUGAR' is opening a new location on Wildwood's Boardwalk.
For many seniors, living at home for long as possible is a priority, but as time goes on, that can become more challenging. An in-home caregiver can provide a broad ranges of services, such as personal care, meals, errands and in-home companionship...
The agony of asking a girl if she'd like to go to the prom with you is non-existent at one high school.
Three people have been charged and arrested in connection to a shooting in Atlantic City on March 1st where two people were wounded.
Almost exactly a year ago, tech entrepreneur Sean Parker (better known as the guy who correctly identified a billion dollars as cooler than a million dollars in The Social Network) fronted a proposed business venture called The Screening Room, a potentially game-changing set-top box through which Hollywood studios would offer their biggest new releases to stream at home the same day they premiered in brick-and-mortar theaters. (With an astronomical price tag, naturally.) Though it gained some traction and support from significant voices in the film community, it ultimately sputtered and spun out. But with the rebirth of spring, so comes a rebirth for this impractical, frightening, cineplex-annihilating idea. (Kinda.)
A New Jersey-oriented family website has released their list of the best towns for families in the Garden State and a couple locations in South Jersey are getting recognized -- and some are not.
In a move that will surely upset DD' fanatics, Dunkin' Donuts has decided to part ways with one of its most famous coffee concoctions.